Armenia MP: We create climate that Azerbaijan’s actions are condemned

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan continues to do what it used to do previously. Hovhannes Igityan, a member of the majority My Step faction at the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), on Friday told this to reporters. He noted this when commenting on Azerbaijan’s reinforcement work along its line of contact with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
“We, as members of the RA NA [Standing] Committee on Foreign Relations, create the climate that such actions of Azerbaijan are condemned,” the MP added. “This is done at the level of PACE, and during bilateral meetings. The international community will give its assessment.”
And asked whether Azerbaijan’s reinforcement work is perilous, Igityan responded: “Azerbaijan does its work, we do our work. The main activities of the process are carried out in Artsakh or Azerbaijan, or at the border of Armenia. We are speaking about diplomatic opportunities.”
Also, the Armenian lawmaker expressed certainty that Artsakh should be present in the Karabakh peace talks—and with its own concept, since not only these talks have not been productive over the past 20 years, but there was a war, too.