Armenia Parliament Speaker: Armenia views UAE as major junction

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today the delegation led by State Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Co-Chair of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh.
As reported the National Assembly, welcoming the guests to the National Assembly, the parliamentary speaker congratulated everyone on the opening of the first session of the intergovernmental commission and emphasized the great potential that exists in various sectors of Armenia-Emirates relations, including economy, particularly information technologies, agriculture, energy, tourism, as well as culture, science and education.
According to Mirzoyan, Armenia views the United Arab Emirates as a major junction for the Gulf region and may, in its turn, serve as a bridge leading to the markets of the CIS countries and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.
Mirzoyan also informed that he has invited his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates to Armenia to discuss a broad range of issues of mutual interest.
Expressing gratitude for the cordial reception, Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh stated that it is a great honor for him to participate in the first session of the Armenia-Emirates Joint Intergovernmental Commission. Emphasizing the friendly ties that have been established, on behalf of the administration of the UAE, he assured that the UAE is willing to enhance the partnership in all directions, including political, economic and humanitarian. The State Minister also attached importance to cooperation within various international platforms and voiced hope that cooperation will be ongoing. “Not only the governments, but also the two friendly nations have great will for further enhancement of the relations, and this is the guarantee for effective partnership,” he stated.