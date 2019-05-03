News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
9 candidates for Armenia Constitutional Court judge
9 candidates for Armenia Constitutional Court judge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Nine people (Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Martin Manukyan, Karen Karapetyan, Gevorg Muradyan, Vahe Grigoryan, Artur Vagharyan and three others who wished to remain anonymous) have applied to the Staff of the President of Armenia for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, reports the Staff of the President of Armenia.

Today marked the deadline for submitting applications to the Staff of the President of Armenia for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court. The President will meet and interview the candidates and select one of them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos