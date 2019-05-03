9 candidates for Armenia Constitutional Court judge

Nine people (Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Martin Manukyan, Karen Karapetyan, Gevorg Muradyan, Vahe Grigoryan, Artur Vagharyan and three others who wished to remain anonymous) have applied to the Staff of the President of Armenia for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, reports the Staff of the President of Armenia.
Today marked the deadline for submitting applications to the Staff of the President of Armenia for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court. The President will meet and interview the candidates and select one of them.