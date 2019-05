A person drowned in Armenia’s Lake Sevan, on Sunday.

At 11:18pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a person had drowned in Lake Sevan, near the Sevan-Dilijan motorway, and water rescuers were needed for assistance.

A special water rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The water rescuers who arrived found the dead body of a person—who was born in 1997—near a beach.