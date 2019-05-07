Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on changes in government structure

Nikol Pashinyan already had superpremiership before his election due to the people’s trust in him. This is what Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan declared in his speech in parliament.

Alen Simonyan stated that the My Step faction has proposed and still proposes to make legislative and, if necessary, constitutional amendments and to make the Director of the National Security Service and the Chief of Police accountable to the National Assembly. “You rejected the proposal and didn’t make any other proposal. None of us wants to stay in power like the former MPs and ministers,” he said.

The deputy parliamentary speaker also touched upon the fact that several ministries are being joined through the changes in the structure of the government and referred to the name of one of the ministries of Austria, that is, the Federal Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Health and Consumer Protection.