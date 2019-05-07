Armenian intelligence reveals a case of espionage by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s National Security Service has revealed a case of espionage committed by Azerbaijani intelligence agencies.
According to NSS statement, a person who has not been identified yet, was receiving orders from Azerbaijani intelligence and was acting on the territory of Turkey. The person introduced himself as an employee of Armenian National Security Service and through personal contacts and chatting on the web persuaded Armenian national to provide data about military units and military equipment, including photos. He equipped the Armenian national with cameras.
After that, under control of the National Security Service staff and with the help of Armenian national, he collected information already processed by the National Security Service. He provided Azerbaijani intelligence with data, which is harmful is to the detriment of Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and external security.
Criminal proceedings have been instituted.