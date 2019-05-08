Armenia parliament dissolves 5 ministries

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday adopted several laws in the second—and final—reading, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from parliament.
In particular, the MPs passed—with 77 for, 41 against, and one abstention—the package of bills on making amendments and addenda to the law on the structure and activities of the country’s government and to the attached laws.
As a result, the Armenian government will comprise 12 ministries, instead of the current 17 ministries.
Also, the lawmakers adopted the package of bills on making addenda to the law on advertising and to the Administrative Code, and the proposed law on making amendments to the Tax Code.