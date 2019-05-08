Armenia PM on Robert Kocharyan's statement on fighting against new government

Robert Kocharyan can join anyone he wants to join. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a May 8 press conference, commenting on second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s statement that he is joining the struggle against the new authorities of Armenia and responding to the question whether he sees any relationship between this statement and the forum that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party is holding in Artsakh.

“I don’t know if there is any relationship. However, this doesn’t matter. You know, there are people like Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan and others who don’t understand what has happened and what is happening in Armenia. No former government official will have power in Armenia ever again. I believe the operation of the Republican Party of Armenia is suspended, and I even believe that the political party is shut down,” Pashinyan said.

When asked about the ARF-D, the Prime Minister said: “The ARF-D is a traditional political party, and I respect that political party, even though we all know the problems that have existed. As far as the statements are concerned, who are they going to fight against? The people have the power. They don’t understand what has changed in Armenia. I don’t know who is going to fight for power, but I’m not going to fight to maintain power.”