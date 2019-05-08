Acting State Oversight Service head temporarily suspends Samvel Adyan's powers

The powers of Samvel Adyan, who was released from prison on April 25 and was the acting head of the Procurement Oversight Department of the State Oversight Service of Armenia, have been temporarily terminated, reports assistant to the Head of the State Oversight Service Seda Aghbalyan.
Acting Head of the State Oversight Service Argishti Kyaramyan had made this decision on April 25, guided by Article 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia and taking as a basis the letter of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia dated 25 April 2019.
Pursuant to Article 152 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia, a prosecutor shall have the right to temporarily terminate the powers of an accused in public service, if there are sufficient grounds to assume that he or she will impede examination of the case in pre-trial proceedings or in court, the compensation of damage inflicted by crime or will be involved in criminal activities by staying in office.
According to press releases, Samvel Adyan had testified against Davit Sanasaryan and was released from custody for that.