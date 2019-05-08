News
Wednesday
May 08
Wednesday
May 08
Azerbaijan State Border Guard Service inspected military units on border with Armenia
Azerbaijan State Border Guard Service inspected military units on border with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On May 7, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev inspected the activities of the military subdivisions of the Border Guard Troops located in the Aghstev region.

Haqqin.az, citing the press service of the Border Guard Service, reports that Guliyev met with the personnel, was introduced to the activities being carried out for the creation of a border guard infrastructures on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and gave assignments for ensuring security on the state border and the safety of the personnel.
