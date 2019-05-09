News
Person found dead in Yerevan apartment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A person was found dead Wednesday in an apartment in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 7:34pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the door of a Yerevan building’s apartment was closed, the resident inside was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the phone calls, and therefore rescuers’ assistance was needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers and police officers who arrived entered the apartment and found the dead body of a person, who was born 1938, on the floor of the living room.
This text available in   Հայերեն
