Person found dead in Yerevan apartment

A person was found dead Wednesday in an apartment in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
At 7:34pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the door of a Yerevan building’s apartment was closed, the resident inside was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the phone calls, and therefore rescuers’ assistance was needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers and police officers who arrived entered the apartment and found the dead body of a person, who was born 1938, on the floor of the living room.