Armenia political elite is at Victory Park in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – On Thursday, May 9 Armenia marks Victory and Peace Day.
For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory achieved in the Great Patriotic War during World War II, the liberation of Shushi town of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army are celebrated on this day.
Early in the morning, President Armen Sarkissian laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Victory Park in capital city Yerevan.
Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Police Chief Valeri Osipyan, Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, ministers, and MPs are also in attendance.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan have left for Artsakh. Third President Serzh Sargsyan is in Artsakh, too.
A solemn ceremony and a small parade, with the participation of Armenian and Russian military units, also will be held at Victory Park.