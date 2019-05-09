News
Armenia man brutally murders woman
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man brutally murdered a woman, in Ararat Province of Armenia.

On Thursday at around 12:45am, police received a report from the Masis town hospital that a woman who was already dead was brought to this medical facility, according to shamshyan.com.

The police and investigators found out that this person was Mariam Asatryan, 30, a resident of Shahumyan village.

Doctors told the police and investigators that there were numerous injuries on her body.

It was found out that this woman was killed by capital city Yerevan resident Hakob Ohanyan, 26, and he was located shortly thereafter.

Also, the police and investigators discovered the SUV with which the two of them had gone to a field in Ayntap village, and where the woman had died—without regaining consciousness—due to being brutally beaten by this man.

A criminal case is launched.

Hakob Ohanyan was arrested as a suspect.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
