Armenia minister: MOD does not seek military balance, it seeks military advantage

YEREVAN. – We have all the opportunities for being strongly armed, commensurate to our economy and our demographic data. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on Thursday told this to reporters at Victory park in capital city Yerevan.
And asked whether we now can say that the Armenia-Azerbaijan military balance has been restored, the minister responded as follows: “I can say that the Ministry of Defense [(MOD)] does not strive for [military] balance; the Ministry of Defense strives for [military] advantage.”