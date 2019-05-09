Concert dedicated to Victory Day held at Kirov Children's Park in Yerevan

On May 9, a concert dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held at Kirov Children’s Park in Yerevan, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am. Before the concert, citizens of Yerevan and guests laid flowers at the monument to the brave fighters of the Red Army placed on behalf of the grateful Armenians in 1940. Afterwards, the participants of the solemn event tasted the meals that were prepared for them at the park. There was a high turnout, and the concert was held with the active support of the attendees.

Citizens of Armenia and Russian tourists enjoyed listening to post-war military songs performed by young and talented Armenian students. The participants of the concert even placed the Victory Flag on the roof of one of the constructions at the park, while children drew stars on the walls of a building with chalk and wrote the following: “Thank you for the victory”. The concert was a joyful event for not only the children and their parents, but also employees of the Embassy of Russia led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, as well as the brave veterans of the Great Patriotic War.