American bombers arrive at US airbase in Qatar

American B-52 bombers have arrived at the U.S. base in Qatar to confront unspecified threat from Iran, AP reported.
The photos presented by U.S. Air Force's Central Command show how B-52H Stratofortress bombers are arriving at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Washington has imposed new sanctions with respect to Iran's iron, aluminum, steel and copper sectors. Prior to this move, U.S. said they would send bombers and an aircraft carrier as a warning to Tehran. The administration claims that Iran is allegedly preparing an attack on American soldiers deployed in the region.