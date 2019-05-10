News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Trump says he tempers John Bolton
Trump says he tempers John Bolton
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump is pleased with John Bolton's advice on an international issue. Thus, Trump has denied reports that he is losing faith in his national security adviser, Reuters reported

“John’s very good. He has strong views on things which is OK. I’m the one who tempers him, which is OK. I have John Bolton and I have people who are a little more dovish than him,” said Trump.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported Trump felt that Bolton was trying to drag him into the war after an unsuccessful coup d'état by opposition leader Juan Guaido in Venezuela. Trump later said he was joking.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos