Trump says he tempers John Bolton

President Donald Trump is pleased with John Bolton's advice on an international issue. Thus, Trump has denied reports that he is losing faith in his national security adviser, Reuters reported.
“John’s very good. He has strong views on things which is OK. I’m the one who tempers him, which is OK. I have John Bolton and I have people who are a little more dovish than him,” said Trump.
Earlier, The Washington Post reported Trump felt that Bolton was trying to drag him into the war after an unsuccessful coup d'état by opposition leader Juan Guaido in Venezuela. Trump later said he was joking.