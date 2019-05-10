China-US trade dispute is biggest threat to world growth

The escalation of trade dispute between China and the US is the biggest threat to the world growth, Reuters reported.
“There is no greater threat to world growth,” Le Maire told CNews. “It would mean that trade tariffs go up, fewer goods would circulate around the world ... and jobs in France and in Europe would be destroyed.”
On Friday, the decision of the US administration to increase duties on Chinese imports to 25 percent in the amount of $ 200 billion came into force. Beijing said it would strike back.