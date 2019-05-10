Iraq not going to oppose Iran to please US

Washington is under the illusion that relations between the US and Iraq can become more durable than relations between Iran and Iraq, said Marina Ottaway, Middle East fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.
“I’m not quite sure what Pompeo thought he could achieve — because the signal is very, very clear: Iraq is not going to antagonize Iran in order to please the United States,” Think Progress reported quoting her.
This week, Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran.
However, that Iraq does not want to be drawn into this escalation. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that although the US is an important strategic partner for Iraq, the country needs to continue a balanced bridge-building policy, working with its allies and neighbors, including Iran.