PM: Lake Sevan, its shores carry all layers of processes taking place in Armenia over past 30 years

While traveling along the shores of Lake Sevan, a careful researcher can clearly record what historical phases our republic has gone through. Lake Sevan and its shores carry all the layers of the processes taking place in Armenia over the past 30 years. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this at the business investment programs’ forum, entitled “My Step for Gegharkunik Province,” which is held in the Gegharkunik provincial capital of Gavar city.

“Our task is to make the coastal environment [the Lake] Sevan correspond to a good status,” the PM said, “since Lake Sevan has a great significance for the Republic of Armenia.”

He noted that environmental protection is of particular importance for new Armenia, and that the country’s compliance with the best international environmental standards is a priority.

“This requires a long-lasting, hard work from us,” Pashinyan added, “and we have enough will to carry out that work until the end.”

He said that ensuring equal conditions for all economic players is also a priority. Furthermore, Pashinyan urged Armenian businessmen, both in Armenia and abroad, who are interested in Armenia to come to the country and carry out economic activities in their homeland.

“Let all businessmen come to Armenia, get rich, and enrich the Republic of Armenia,” the Premier said, in particular.

Nikol Pashinyan added that the Armenian government’s biggest challenge is to encourage the Armenian citizens, businessmen, and investors.

A total of 110 businessmen are taking part in the aforesaid forum, and 72 of them have come to Armenia from abroad.