PM: At least 70% of Armenia children will be provided with preschool education within 5 years

In the next five years, at least 70 percent of Armenia’s children will be provided with preschool education. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this at the business investment programs’ forum, entitled “My Step for Gegharkunik Province,” which is held in the Gegharkunik provincial capital of Gavar city.
A businessman who had come from Russia touched upon the matter of a kindergarten for Vardenik village of this province. He said this rural community has no kindergarten for 25 years already, plus the land there is very often not cultivated, and whenever they wish to cultivate the land, its proprietor shows up.
In response, Pashinyan told this businessman that the matter of preschool education was on the election program of the now ruling My Step Alliance, and said it is recorded that at least 70 percent of Armenia’s children will be provided with preschool education within the next five years.
As to the matter of a kindergarten for Vardenik village, the PM noted that they will discuss this matter with the governor of Gegharkunik, and added that if the businessmen also help, this kindergarten issue will be resolved quickly.
The businessmen, for their part, assured that they will help.