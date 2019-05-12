UK ex-defense secretary accuses Theresa May of being ‘naive’

The dismissed UK Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson attacked Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her Brexit talks with Labor a 'grave mistake’, The Mirror reported.
Williamson, who was fired due to a leak of information related to the Chinese company Huawei, said that government talks with the Brexit opposition would have fatal consequences and pointed that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's goal is to bring a general election.
He labelled May as 'politically naive' for going into fruitless talks with Labour and urged her to 'make the right choice’.
“These talks with Labour are fruitless and not only will they not deliver the Brexit that people voted for - they are a betrayal of the direct instructions the people gave us in 2016 and 2017,” he added.
Earlier, some media wrote that the British Prime Minister accused Williamson of questioning whether she would be able to head the government because of health problems.