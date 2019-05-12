India votes in penultimate phase of general election

India is hosting the penultimate round of national parliamentary elections, which will last six weeks, Reuters reported.
Over 100 million people across seven states are eligible to vote in the sixth phase of the 39-day-long poll, which Modi began on April 11 as front-runner after an escalation of tension with neighboring Pakistan.
In India, 900 million citizens have the right to vote. The electoral turnout over the five stages of the election was approximately 67%. A similar indicator was also recorded in the elections of 2014, when the government was headed by Narendra Modi.