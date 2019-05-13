News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-east of Talish village of the Martakert region on May 14 in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic).

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE mission members.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian MFA statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary
The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have manifested their unwavering capacity…
 Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk…
 US ready to support peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Talking about the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of...
 Ambassador: It is important that French position in OSCE MG is not questioned
Asked to comment on whether cooperation is possible between individual cities…
 Armenia PM on his suggested agenda for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
It will take time for us to discuss all the delicacies in detail...
 Russian MFA: FM, OSCE Secretary-General to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on 24 April
According to her, the meeting will be held on the sidelines of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos