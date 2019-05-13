Receiving Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel wanted to say the Armenian word for “thank you” (shnorhakalutyun) in front of journalists.
In front of journalists and photographers, Bettel asked Pashinyan how he can say the word “merci” in Armenian. The Prime Minister of Armenia repeated the word “shnor-ha-ka-lut-yun” a couple of times, but even after a couple of tries, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg wasn’t able to pronounce the word.
Afterwards, the parties had a closed meeting.
After the meeting, Pashinyan will meet with the president and deputies of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg.
It has been announced that President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg Fernand Etgen will serve lunch in honor of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the Prime Minister will leave for Brussels where he will participate in the official dinner dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership in the building of the European Council and to be served on behalf of President of the European Council Donald Tusk.