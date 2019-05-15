News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Turkey village prefect wants to build public toilet right next to Armenian church wall (PHOTOS)
Turkey village prefect wants to build public toilet right next to Armenian church wall (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The prefect of Hamamlı village of Turkey’s Artvin Province has already brought the necessary sanitary ware and building material to the area of the local Armenian church, in order to have a public toilet built right next to the church wall.

But local residents as well as journalists visiting this village have condemned such an unacceptable action against the 1,100-year-old church, Artvinpost website of Turkey reported.

Representatives from the provincial department of tourism and culture have visited the village and recorded this disgrace.

To note, even though this church is Armenian, with the “efforts” of the Georgian side, it has been registered in Turkey as a Georgian church.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Turkish Ministry of Culture: Ani is important for Turkey, new excavations will be conducted there
In Ani, the Turkish Minister visited the Cathedral and the Manuche Mosque...
 Ani exhibition in Ankara continues to interest Turkey press
An objective of this exhibition is to show how specialists from Armenia, Turkey, and other countries…
 Armenian monastery of Turkey’s Trabzon is on brink of collapse (PHOTOS)
There are a large number of Armenian cross-stones outside this monastery…
 400-year-old Armenian church located in Turkey on verge of destruction
Deep holes are dug inside the church...
 Frescos of Armenian Church attract tourists in Turkey (PHOTO)
the church is also called Aghbyur church, because of the spring in the yard of the church…
Renovated Armenian church is consecrated, reopens in Istanbul
The Apparition of the Holy Cross Church…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos