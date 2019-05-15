Turkey village prefect wants to build public toilet right next to Armenian church wall (PHOTOS)

The prefect of Hamamlı village of Turkey’s Artvin Province has already brought the necessary sanitary ware and building material to the area of the local Armenian church, in order to have a public toilet built right next to the church wall.
But local residents as well as journalists visiting this village have condemned such an unacceptable action against the 1,100-year-old church, Artvinpost website of Turkey reported.
Representatives from the provincial department of tourism and culture have visited the village and recorded this disgrace.
To note, even though this church is Armenian, with the “efforts” of the Georgian side, it has been registered in Turkey as a Georgian church.