Trump: I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Iran will want to talk soon.
“The Fake News Washington Post, and even more Fake News New York Times, are writing stories that there is infighting with respect to my strong policy in the Middle East. There is no infighting whatsoever,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Different opinions are expressed and I make a decisive and final decision - it is a very simple process. All sides, views, and policies are covered. I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”
The New York Times had written that the Trump administration intends to send 120,000 soldiers to the Middle East in case of an Iranian attack. Trump, however, dismissed this report, saying that in case of a military conflict with Iran, the United States would “a hell of a lot more troops than that.”
The Washington Post ran a series of articles claiming that the US administration was doing everything to start a war with Iran.