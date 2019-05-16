Karabakh incumbent, 2nd presidents who pledged for Armenia ex-President’s release to arrive in Yerevan court at 5pm

YEREVAN. – Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan, who on Tuesday personally pledged for the release of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, on Thursday will arrive in the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, at 5pm.

Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s legal defenders, noted about this during the court’s consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding him in custody.

The court had stated the guarantors’ attendance to the respective court hearing was mandatory so that their consequent rights can be explained to them. In addition, if the defendant does not show proper conduct if released from custody, the guarantor for this person bears accountability in terms of being brought to criminal account.

As reported earlier, the consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction court, for the fourth day.

Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding him in custody.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.