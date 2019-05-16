News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Karabakh incumbent, 2nd presidents who pledged for Armenia ex-President’s release to arrive in Yerevan court at 5pm
Karabakh incumbent, 2nd presidents who pledged for Armenia ex-President’s release to arrive in Yerevan court at 5pm
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan, who on Tuesday personally pledged for the release of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, on Thursday will arrive in the capital city Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, at 5pm.

Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s legal defenders, noted about this during the court’s consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding him in custody.

The court had stated the guarantors’ attendance to the respective court hearing was mandatory so that their consequent rights can be explained to them. In addition, if the defendant does not show proper conduct if released from custody, the guarantor for this person bears accountability in terms of being brought to criminal account.

As reported earlier, the consideration of the substantiation of the pretrial measure of remanding Armenia’s second President  Robert Kocharyan in custody is being examined Thursday, Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction court, for the fourth day.

Before preparing the criminal case involving Kocharyan for trial, the court has to decide whether to commute, overturn, or sustain the court ruling on remanding him in custody.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with breaching the constitutional order of Armenia—and in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008—and, by using his official position, taking a particularly large bribe.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kocharyan: I signed decree on emergency after several dozens were injured
Kocharyan said he was informed about possible provocations...
 Second Armenia President: Not even one Karabakh soldier brought to Yerevan
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, under the chairmanship of...
 Political technologist: Russia trying to exert pressure on Armenia PM
According to him, the situation has escalated so much that...
 Second Armenia President promulgating state secret in court
Kocharyan stated that the secret document is also related to them, but...
 Armenian political technologist: Karabakh presidents discussed with Armenia PM
According to him, it was clear that this trial would be a...
 Karabakh serving, former presidents formally pledge to Yerevan court for Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan’s release
Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan paid 500,000 drams, each, to the court deposit account…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos