US sanctions on Huawei to not affect German position

Germany will adhere to its position that companies such as Huawei, participating in tenders for the creation of 5G, must meet the criteria set by the government, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Her remarks came following the US decision to impose sanctions against the Chinese company, Reuters reported.
“Germany in March set tough rules for vendors supplying telecoms network equipment, but stopped short of singling out China’s Huawei Technologies for special treatment due to concerns over its ties to the Chinese government,” the source noted.
Earlier, the US Commerce Ministry announced that it intends to blacklist the largest Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment Huawei. The company will be blacklisted along with 70 of its facilities for activities contrary to US national security, the report said. US manufacturers who sell Huawei any equipment will need a special license from the US authorities.