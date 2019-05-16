News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
US sanctions on Huawei to not affect German position
US sanctions on Huawei to not affect German position
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Germany will adhere to its position that companies such as Huawei, participating in tenders for the creation of 5G, must meet the criteria set by the government, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Her remarks came following the US decision to impose sanctions against the Chinese company, Reuters reported

“Germany in March set tough rules for vendors supplying telecoms network equipment, but stopped short of singling out China’s Huawei Technologies for special treatment due to concerns over its ties to the Chinese government,” the source noted.

Earlier, the US Commerce Ministry announced that it intends to blacklist the largest Chinese manufacturer of telecommunications equipment Huawei. The company will be blacklisted along with 70 of its facilities for activities contrary to US national security, the report said. US manufacturers who sell Huawei any equipment will need a special license from the US authorities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia expert: Impossible to achieve effective results in IT sector without pilot projects
Two pilot projects in Armenia have already passed to the level of effectively realistic programs…
 US blacklists Huawei and 70 of its facilities
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement President Donald Trump backed…
 Huawei: Restricting Huawei from doing business will not make US more secure
The U.S.’s “unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei’s rights…
 Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises announces contest for passenger transportation services
UATE has launched a call for tender for transportation service companies to ensure safe...
 Facebook tightens policy of live broadcasts after terrorist attack in Christchurch
“Ahead of an online extremism summit in Paris attended by world leaders…
 WITSA official: Biggest benefit of bringing WCIT to Armenia is to put focus on your country
Mr. Poisant spoke about his expectations from the event and elaborated on Armenia's IT sector…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos