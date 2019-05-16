Kocharyan: I signed decree on emergency after several dozens were injured

YEREVAN. – Armenian leadership started receiving National Security Service’s reports on disappointment in Liberty Square starting from February 27, 2008, and this could lead to undesirable consequences, second president Robert Kocharyan said during the court hearing in March 1 case.
“The reports suggested that Manvel Grigoryan allegedly left the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union, but all the people who wanted to draw the structure into the political processes on 23rd of March continued their activities, and they were reporting to me every day,” he said.
Kocharyan said he was informed about possible provocations. The second president said he signed a decree on emergency situation when several dozens were already injured, some of them were critical.
“They started turning round cars, building barricades, I decided to instruct to prepare an order on emergency situation to be signed if necessary. The text was ready by around 7pm, from 7 to 10pm we were waiting for reports, whether it was possible to maintain order without a document. I signed it when there were several dozens of injured,” he said.