Parliament committee on foreign relations: Armenia has not changed position on CSTO Secretary General matter

YEREVAN. – The position of the Armenian side is well-known, and nothing has changed. Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.

He stated this when commenting on the remark that, according to Belarusian sources, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov has stated that the matter of appointing the next CSTO Secretary General will be decided on May 22, at the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council.

And when asked whether Armenia will continue to insist that this post be given to it until the end of its respective term, Rubinyan responded as follows: “The Armenian side has had a position in connection with several principles. And the main one from them was that, in essence, there is a situation that the CSTO Secretary General has stopped being in that capacity, and it’s not regulated what will happen after that—taking into account [the fact] that there is a rotation principle, etc.

“And we [Armenia] have expressed our position that here we are dealing with non-regulation, and it’s necessary to regulate it in working order. Our position has been that there is a rotation period [for the office of CSTO Secretary General], and that period [still] belongs to Armenia.

“The discussions were held on those two principles, or positions. [They] are still in progress, and Armenia has not changed its [respective] position.”

CSTO to discuss appointment of Belarus representative as general secretary