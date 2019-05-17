News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.14
EUR
538.28
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Parliament committee on foreign relations: Armenia has not changed position on CSTO Secretary General matter
Parliament committee on foreign relations: Armenia has not changed position on CSTO Secretary General matter
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The position of the Armenian side is well-known, and nothing has changed. Ruben Rubinyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told this to reporters in parliament.

He stated this when commenting on the remark that, according to Belarusian sources, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Acting Secretary General Valery Semerikov has stated that the matter of appointing the next CSTO Secretary General will be decided on May 22, at the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers’ Council.

And when asked whether Armenia will continue to insist that this post be given to it until the end of its respective term, Rubinyan responded as follows: “The Armenian side has had a position in connection with several principles. And the main one from them was that, in essence, there is a situation that the CSTO Secretary General has stopped being in that capacity, and it’s not regulated what will happen after that—taking into account [the fact] that there is a rotation principle, etc.

“And we [Armenia] have expressed our position that here we are dealing with non-regulation, and it’s necessary to regulate it in working order. Our position has been that there is a rotation period [for the office of CSTO Secretary General], and that period [still] belongs to Armenia.

“The discussions were held on those two principles, or positions. [They] are still in progress, and Armenia has not changed its [respective] position.”

CSTO to discuss appointment of Belarus representative as general secretary
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO to discuss appointment of Belarus representative as general secretary
Proposals will be prepared for submission to the CSTO Ministerial Council meeting…
 CSTO Joint Staff in Armenia
The task force of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is...
 Armenia to partake in 2020 Moscow military parade on 75th anniversary of Great Patriotic War victory
Along with the military divisions of the other CSTO member countries…
 Armenia participating in CSTO defense ministers’ consultation
In the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek…
 Armenia military servicemen are in Moscow
They are taking part in a working meeting within the CSTO framework…
 Armenia parliament vice-speaker elected CSTO PA permanent commission chairman
At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization spring session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos