CSTO to discuss appointment of Belarus representative as general secretary

The issue of appointing the CSTO Secretary General will be decided at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs on May 22, said the acting CSTO secretary general Valery Semerikov.

According to him, on May 17, an extraordinary meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council will be held, where the issue of a new general secretary of the organization will be discussed.

Proposals will be prepared for submission to the CSTO Ministerial Council meeting, BelTA reported.

According to Valery Semerikov, the appointment of the Belarusian representative Stanislav Was to the post of head of the CSTO will be discussed. He recalled that it was Belarus’s turn to occupy the post of Secretary General on January 1 of the following year. Today, this position should be replaced by the representative of Armenia, but unexpected developments occurred.

“I believe on 22 May we will make a final decision on the candidate. One candidate has already been nominated and many presidents supported it. We will discuss this matter in great detail,” Valery Semerikov said.