Inter-agency commission approves final version of EU-Armenia CEPA roadmap

The inter-agency commission coordinating the actions ensuring implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities document held today its subsequent session chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, reports the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Consideration of the modified and final version of the roadmap for implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement — based on the observations of the EU — was on the agenda. The commission’s secretary presented the main amendments and supplements made to the final version of the roadmap to be provided to the EU.

During the session, it was decided to approve the roadmap and submit it to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia for approval.

At the end of the session, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that, upon approval of the Prime Minister, the final version of the roadmap will be sent to the EU for approval by the EU-Armenia Partnership Council in June.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan thanked all the members of the inter-agency commission for their work and stated that, from now on, the commission will be more focused on coordinating and monitoring the process of implementation of the actions incorporated in the roadmap.