Tsipras demands recognition of the Pontic Greek genocide

Greece does not demand revenge for the genocide of the Pontic Greeks, but demands justice and recognition of the Turkish crime, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said at a meeting with the Pontic Greeks.
The meeting was held in connection with the centennial genocide, when hundreds of thousands of Greeks were killed in Turkey, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, he decided to form a mixed commission with the participation of government representatives and organizations of Pontiacs to create a theme park in Thessaloniki and a museum in Athens dedicated to the victims of Pontiacs. A department of Pontic studies will be created at the Faculty of History and Archeology of Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, he added.
Tsipras also said that on Sunday evening, on the anniversary of the centenary of the Pontiac genocide, the parliament building would be highlighted in the colors of Pontic Hellenism - red and black.
In Greece, May 19 is the memorial day of the genocide of the Pontic Greeks. His victims, according to various sources, were from 350 thousand to a million Greeks.