Sunday
May 19
ՀայEngРусTür
Former MP: Armenia has a leader, he is Armen Sarkissian
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia has a leader, his name is Armen Sarkissian, and under the Constitution he is the man to ensure normal operation of legislative, executive and judicial branches of the government, former deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Her comment came in response to Nikol Pashinyan’s call to block the exit and entrance to all courts on Monday morning.

“I want to remind that the country has a leader, he is Armen Sarkissian. There is a relevant article of the Constitution on what the president should do. He did nothing on October 2. We will what he will do now,” Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote quoting Article 49.
