Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most importantly, have courage! (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday morning arrived in the Kentron and Nork Marash district court of capital city Yerevan.

Those assembled outside the court, and who have blocked its entrance, began to chant, “Prime Minister!”

“[I hope] you’re not cold [i.e. in connection with the cold and rainy weather],” he asked the demonstrators, and continued: “What I have to say, I will say live on the air at 12[pm]. In your person, I want to thank all our compatriots who responded to my call.

“I apologize that I can’t go, visit. I want to express the hope that if you are wet, you will not get sick. I want to say that I love you all, I’m proud of you all, and I bow before you all. Most importantly, have courage!”

Those in attendance began to chant, “With courage, with courage,” and then, also, “Nikol, Nikol.”

Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday evening called on people to on Monday close off the entrances and exits of all courts in Armenia, as of 8:30am.

Several NGOs, however, have assessed this call by Pashinyan as a breach of the constitutional order in Armenia. Also, a number of political parties have issued statements in this regard.