Protest demonstration held outside EU Delegation to Armenia representation (VIDEO)

YEREVAN. – The “Adekvad” NGO ideologists are staging a picket outside the Yerevan headquarters of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

A Facebook post of this NGO reads that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is just the implementer of this “sabotage which leads to the loss of the statehood of Armenia, whereas the actual levers are in the hands of the concealed masters of the foreign agent network.”

As per the statement, the EU office in Armenia has sponsored the emergence of a crisis in the country and, thus, it contributes to the weakening of democratic values in Armenia.

“The participants [in this demonstration] call on all those who acknowledge the disastrous consequences of this sabotage to join the movement in front of the EU office,” the Facebook post also reads.