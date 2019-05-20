Putin not to congratulate Zelensky yet

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not send yet congratulations to Vladimir Zelensky on official inauguration as the President of Ukraine, said spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“President Putin will congratulate President Zelensky on first accomplishments in settlement of the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine, and with first success in the normalization of relations between Ukraine and Russia,” 111.International reported referring to Peskov.

Asked to comment when this will happen, he noted: “I don’t have to reveal that. First accomplishments will be visible, if there will be any, we will see them with a naked eye”.

According to him, there have been no top-level contacts between Russia and Ukraine yet.