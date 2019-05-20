Karabakh’s National Renaissance Party supports Armenia PM

The National Renaissance Party expresses its unconditional support to Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. This is stated in the statement by leader of the National Renaissance Party of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Hayk Khanumyan.
The statement reads as follows: “The National Renaissance Party expresses its unconditional support to Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s steps aimed at extirpating systemic corruption and recovering the judiciary. We welcome the unprecedented increase of the military budget and the import of new types of arms into the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia as a key component for security and a step necessary for imposing peace. We state that, for the first time since Armenia’s declaration of independence, we have a government that is reinforcing the security of Artsakh and all Armenians, not talking about territorial and other concessions.
We hope the Government of the Republic of Armenia makes greater efforts to support the process of establishing viable systems and institutions in Artsakh. The civil society, the political system, the media and the local self-government bodies of Artsakh are in need of the fundamental and qualitative support of Yerevan that will provide the opportunity to empower the public of Artsakh, raising the level of its immunity to internal and external challenges.”