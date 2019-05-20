David Babayan: There are no disagreements between Armenia and Artsakh

David Babayan: Bako Sahakyan vouches for ex-President from humanistic motives

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.05.2019

Artsakh President rules out tensions in relations with Armenian authorities

Canada Finance Ministry lifts retaliatory tariffs on American goods

Karabakh President: We didn't file the motion to cause more tension

Artsakh president is meeting “My Step” faction on latter’s initiative

Karabakh parliament speaker on reforms in Armenia

Iran’s general: Any aggression against Iran will receive crushing response

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan arrives in Armenia Parliament

Deutsche Bank eyes Trump, Kushner transactions

Armenia PM discusses pension reforms

Kocharyan and others case proceedings suspended, forwarded to Constitutional Court

Armenian newspaper: US Embassy in Armenia on judicial reforms in Armenia

Karabakh’s National Renaissance Party supports Armenia PM

Italian Interior Minister angrily reacts to landing of migrants

IMF approves $248.2 million loan for Armenia

Armenia President meets with Kazakh PM

Armenia PM's wife visits school named after Four-Day Artsakh War hero

Armenia army concludes command staff military exercises

US nuclear waste could get into Pacific Ocean

Armenia Ambassador to Egypt meets with al-Azhar's Grand Imam

Dollar gains value in Armenia

My Step party faction to hold meeting with Artsakh President

Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Law enforcement should assess whether blocking of courts was constitutional

Putin not to congratulate Zelensky yet

Republican Party of Armenia Vice-Chairman: Pashinyan has become a threat

Armenia PM dismisses deputy governors of provinces

Beijing urges Washington to stop provocations in South China Sea

Armenia's Republic Party issues statement on PM's call

Armenian president meets Kazakh parliament speaker

Karabakh ex-PM nominated presidential candidate

Major US corporations suspend shipments of their products to Huawei

Russian Defense Ministry reports shelling of Khmeimim military base in Syria

Seoul to implement plans on humanitarian aid to Pyongyang as soon as possible

European companies come under crossfire of US-China trade war

ARF Dashnaktsutyun to stage rally on May 23

Armenian judge: I'll resign under two conditions

Delegation headed by Armenian Deputy PM to leave for Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

Zarif to Trump: Never threaten the Iranians

US warns Iran after explosion near its embassy in Baghdad

Turkish authorities issue arrest warrant to 249 MFA employees

Swedish prosecutors ask for Assange arrest

Bright Armenia intends to convene extraordinary meeting of parliament

Armenia PM: It’s time to set up investigative committee to study circumstances of 2016 April war

Ruling party leads Indian parliamentary elections

Armenia PM calls to unblock courts

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky

CSTO PA Council approves proposal to appoint new Secretary In-Charge of Parliamentary Assembly

Google interrupts cooperation with Huawei

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Time has come for “surgical interventions” in judiciary (PHOTOS)

Lawyer appeals to Armenia Prosecutor General amid insult of judge David Balayan

US lifts tariffs on steel, aluminum from Canada and Mexico

One person dies on the spot after traffic accident in Armenia’s Kotayk

Vladimir Zelensky sworn in as Ukraine President

Nate Schenkann: Armenia would fall back on populism

Trump says he will not let Iran have nuclear weapons

Ardshinbank reopens “Noyemberyan” branch

Protest demonstration held outside EU Delegation to Armenia representation (VIDEO)

Researchers: Turkey’s Greek, Armenian, Assyrian Christians destroyed by ‘30-year Genocide’

Dozens killed in Tajikistan prison riot

Armenia Premier has telephonic conversation with Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Most importantly, have courage! (PHOTOS)

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: With his calls, Mr. PM helped substantiate very important provision of our complaint

Major road accident in Armenia’s Armavir, 1 soldier dead (PHOTOS)

Judge David Balayan tries to get to his workplace through window

People block Armenia courts’ entrances and exits, upon PM Pashinyan’s call (PHOTO)

Armenia president addresses nation

Ombudsman: PM’s call is very dangerous for security and stability of justice system

Pastinfo: Armenian PM invites heads of judiciary bodies to his office

Armenia’s Supreme Judiciary Council to hold meeting over Pashinyan's statement

Former MP: Armenia has a leader, he is Armen Sarkissian

Director of cultural center: Interest in Korean language and culture is increasing in Armenia

Armenia PM calls to block entrances and exits of all courts on Monday

Protest action against release of Armenia’s second president starts in Yerevan

Tourists injured in Egypt blast

Armenia PM to announce second stage of revolution

Armenian PM to issue important statement on judiciary

Pashinyan: One cannot defeat people

False bomb alert in Yerevan, no explosive device found

Ombudsman: Violence, especially towards a person walking with children is unacceptable

Bomb alert at opera and ballet theater in Yerevan

Armenian PM visits injured soldiers

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan to attend inauguration of Ukraine president

May 19 marks 100th anniversary of Pontic genocide

Trump says abortion in case of rape, incest should not be banned

Saudi Arabia urges international community to prevent Iran from spreading chaos

Man tries to commit suicide under influence of alcohol in Yerevan

Pope urges media to remain humble

Photographer and his Armenian female passenger killed in LA tragic road accident

Australian ruling coalition wins election

Thousands of people march in support of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Tsipras demands recognition of the Pontic Greek genocide

March against Armenia ex-President’s release ends, will resume tomorrow

FM: Armenia does not question existence of Russian base in Gyumri

Victor Soghomonyan: Armenia ex-President will meet his supporters in near future

Demonstrators protesting against Armenia ex-President’s release march in Yerevan

Armenia FM believes CSTO states will agree on Secretary General

2.2 magnitude earthquake hits Armenian Spitak town

German FM: Maximum pressure on Iran will not help