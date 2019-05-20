David Babayan: Bako Sahakyan vouches for ex-President from humanistic motives

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan acted as guarantor to the Armenian second president and the Karabakh first president, Robert Kocharyan, on the basis of humanistic motives, the deputy head of the Artsakh Presidential Administration David Babayan told reporters.
According to him, there is no political motivation in Bako Sahakyan’s actions.
As reported earlier, the ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharian was released from the arrest under the guarantee of the current Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan.