Armenia MFA reminds Russia MFA about Armenians' contribution to Great Patriotic War victory

In response to the report of the Russian MFA, Armenian MFA reminded about the contribution of the Armenians to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Recall that on the eve of the anniversary of the victory, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a report, which presents an analysis of the situation in over 40 countries of the world, including Armenia.
“There have been no clear attempts to rehabilitate Nazism, bursts of Neo-Nazism sentiment in Armenia. At the same time, the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia took steps to perpetuate the memory of such an ambiguous nationalist political figure, as G. Nzhde, in respect of whom there is information about cooperation with the Third Reich. Among the political organizations of Armenia of the nationalist orientation can be identified Sasna Tsrer, registered as a political party in the autumn of 2018,” the Russian report said.
Naghdalyan referred to the report and said that 600 thousand Armenians participated in the Great Patriotic War, and 300 thousand died.
“Secondly, Armenia fought for its existence against Turkey and the Caucasian Tatars, and respects the heroes of this struggle. Thirdly, Armenia approaches in a comprehensive manner human rights, stands for democracy and pluralism. But being a country of democracy and freedom of speech, Armenia adopted laws restricting any manifestations of xenophobia and intolerance. And fourthly, Armenia fights against Neo-Nazism and xenophobia, because it knows from its own experience the dangers of such phenomena, being their victim, and fights against any kind of radicalism,” she noted.