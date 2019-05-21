News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.6
EUR
534.8
RUB
7.44
Show news feed
Armenian CB: Economic growth in 2019 forecasted within 4.6% - 6.1%
Armenian CB: Economic growth in 2019 forecasted within 4.6% - 6.1%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The economic growth in 2019 is projected in the range of 4.6% - 6.1%, Deputy Chair of the Central Bank Nerses Yeritsyan said at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Armenian National Assembly on financial, credit and budgetary issues, presenting the Central Bank's annual report on monetary policy.

He added that today the point forecast shows that we are talking about 5.4%.

Presenting the forecast in the early term, the Deputy Chair of the Central Bank noted that over a period of 36 months, growth is projected at 3.8–5.3%, also considering that as a result of successful optimization and structural changes and the projected growth of the economies of the partner countries, this result can to be higher.

Yeritsyan highlighted  the importance of maintaining low inflation, which can lead to a stable high level of investment yields in the long term.

“Inflation is 2.2% and will be 4% within the limits, according to our forecasts, plus or minus 1.5%, which means the lower limit is within 2.5% -3%,” he said.

Asked to comment, whether it causes concerns that the current inflation rate in the region of 2.5% is 40% lower than forecasted, he noted that the recovery will be gradual, taking into account the factors involved.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also fell in the country…
 Armenia Premier: We will be able to identify actual proprietors of mines
Otherwise, these mines cannot be used…
 Minister says Armenia needs investments in technology
According to him, Armenia remains one of the least power-producing and power-consuming countries per capita...
 PM: Armenian scientific community to be involved in country’s developments
The cabinet must not be in isolation…
Armenia government service vehicles to be replaced by electric cars
The Global Environment Facility is providing 700,000 euros for this objective…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate is relatively stable in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos