Armenian CB: Economic growth in 2019 forecasted within 4.6% - 6.1%

The economic growth in 2019 is projected in the range of 4.6% - 6.1%, Deputy Chair of the Central Bank Nerses Yeritsyan said at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Armenian National Assembly on financial, credit and budgetary issues, presenting the Central Bank's annual report on monetary policy.

He added that today the point forecast shows that we are talking about 5.4%.

Presenting the forecast in the early term, the Deputy Chair of the Central Bank noted that over a period of 36 months, growth is projected at 3.8–5.3%, also considering that as a result of successful optimization and structural changes and the projected growth of the economies of the partner countries, this result can to be higher.

Yeritsyan highlighted the importance of maintaining low inflation, which can lead to a stable high level of investment yields in the long term.

“Inflation is 2.2% and will be 4% within the limits, according to our forecasts, plus or minus 1.5%, which means the lower limit is within 2.5% -3%,” he said.

Asked to comment, whether it causes concerns that the current inflation rate in the region of 2.5% is 40% lower than forecasted, he noted that the recovery will be gradual, taking into account the factors involved.