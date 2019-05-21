News
Tuesday
May 21
CB: External influence has negative impact on domestic demand in Armenia
CB: External influence has negative impact on domestic demand in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

External influence had a negative impact on domestic demand and pricing in Armenia, Central Bank Deputy Chair Nerses Yeritsyan said this at the meeting of the Standing Committee of Armenian parliament on financial, credit and budgetary issues, presenting the Central Bank's annual report on monetary policy.

According to him, as a result, inflation by the end of 2018 was 1.8%.

“In the first quarter of 2019, inflation was 1.9%, which is low. This factor, as well as global trends of economic slowdown, have led to the need to increase the size of monetary stimulus, lowering the refinancing rate by 0.25%, and this with the condition that throughout the world the interest rate basically increased. Now this figure in Armenia is 5.75%,” he added.
