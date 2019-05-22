News
Wednesday
May 22
News
Trump says Congress should ratify new NAFTA treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Congress must first ratify the new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, and after that deal with the infrastructure projects of its country, the US President Donald Trump said.

Before we get to infrastructure, it is my strong view that Congress should first pass the important and popular [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)] trade deal," The Hill reported quoting Trump.  

"Once Congress has passed USMCA, we should turn our attention to a bipartisan infrastructure package," he added.

The US late last week reached a deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, removing a significant roadblock for congressional approval of the USMCA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
