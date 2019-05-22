Turkey sends personnel to Russia to learn how to work on S-400s

Turkey has sent military personnel to Russia to learn how to work on the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, said Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.
The Turkish Defense Minister told this NTV channel, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, Turkey said it would not abandon plans to buy S-400 and that the first batch of air defense systems should enter the country in July. The US claims that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO standards, threaten with sanctions for their possible acquisition, and have repeatedly said that they can delay or cancel the process of selling Turkey the newest F-35 aircraft. Turkey is one of the participants in the US F-35 international program. Turkey has also repeatedly stated that the C-400 does not pose a threat to the American F-35.