Karabakh political parties, NGOs: Unification is nationwide primary goal

More than a dozen political parties and NGOs in the Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) have issued a statement, which runs as follows:
We, the representatives of the Artsakhian Armenians with national and political responsibility, declare again our political determination in being an indissoluble, inseparable and fully-fledged part of the Unified Armenian sovereign state, and to establish lawful government in Artsakh. The unification is a nationwide primary goal, ensuring the security and national state-building agenda of Artsakh and the whole Armenia.
“The Generation of Independence” party,
“The Artsakhian Awakening” initiative group,
“The Republic of Artsakh” party,
“The Union of Afghanistan War Veterans of Artsakh”,
The initiative group of the “Breakthrough” party,
“Originality and Unity” party,
“Unified Armenia” party,
“Unified Armenia” patriotic non-governmental organization,
“The Armenian Democratic Liberal” party,
“Sasna Tsrer” Artsakhian party,
Avanesyan Gagik, Hadrout,
Arzumanian Hrachya, CSS “Ashkhar”,
Israelyan Ruslan, deputy of Artsakh Parliament,
Karapetyan Arkady, first commander of Artsakh self-defense forces,
Kananian Alexander, Karvachar