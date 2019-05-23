SIGMA's assessment report on public management in Armenia presented

The Government of Armenia hosted the presentation of the baseline assessment report drawn up by SIGMA on public management in Armenia, and the presentation was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Head of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Division of the European Commission’s Neighborhood Affairs General Directorate Vassilis Maragos, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.
Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all the experts engaged in the development of the report for their work and stated that the report will serve as a basis for the development of a strategy on reforms in the public management sector.
Grigoryan introduced Armenia’s agenda of reforms in the public management sector and emphasized that the Armenian government looks forward to cooperating with partners for development.
Vassilis Maragos welcomed the excellent cooperation with the Government of Armenia during development of the report and the government’s willingness to respond to the advice of SIGMA. He stressed that the incumbent government of Armenia now has a unique opportunity to observe the recommendations within the scope of the formation of a citizen-centered public management system.
At the end of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister answered questions from the attendees that were particularly related to public service, the peculiarities of public service in Armenia and the development of a sector-specific strategy.