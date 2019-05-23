ARF-D member on government's policy and a country of love and solidarity

We have substantiated concerns that the authorities’ policy won’t lead to a positive outcome for Armenia. This is what member of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, former Minister of Agriculture Artur Khachatryan said during the rally convened by the political party at Liberty Square in Yerevan today.
Khachatryan stated that he can’t express themselves in an Armenia of love and solidarity since he might be viewed as an enemy. “Love and solidarity is when both the majority and minority can freely express their opinions,” he said and declared that the political party can’t keep silent any longer.
Touching upon the 100 achievements that the Prime Minister of Armenia recently presented, Khachatryan declared that there is still no tangible result.