Armenian political party appeals investigator’s decision favoring businessman

The Citizen’s Decision Party has filed an appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office. This comes after an investigator of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia decided to reject institution of a criminal case in relation to the alleged crime committed by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan. This is what member of the executive body of the political party Mikayel Nahapetyan reported on his Facebook page.
“The Citizen’s Decision Party will give a press conference devoted to the topic and will announce the place and time,” he wrote.