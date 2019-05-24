Armenia minister on Yerevan State University Rector's resignation

I believe resigning with dignity is a great thing, but I didn’t see it in this case. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan told journalists today, touching upon the resignation of Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan. He said the head of any institution, especially a major institution should talk about successes and failures before resigning, not try to blame others for certain things.
“I regret that Aram Simonyan didn’t resign earlier and made the University fall behind by a couple of years. Everyone could see that the University was regressing, and I think the rector had a little remorse,” the minister said and stated that he hasn’t held any discussion on candidates yet.
Asked if there was a plan to dissolve the Board of Trustees, Harutyunyan said the Board of Trustees won’t be dissolved, unless the members submit applications for that.
On May 23, former Rector of Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan declared that he was going to resign after the session of the Academic Council.